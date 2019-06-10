AUSTIN – Approximately 1 in 5 crashes in Texas involves distracted driving, which continues to be a problem in the state, even after a state law banned texting and driving in 2017.

“Our message is no longer just a public safety suggestion to urge Texans to avoid distraction while operating a vehicle – it is to remind them of the law that now forbids such activity,”



“One life lost is one too many and distracted driving is completely preventable.” TxDOT Executive Director James Bass

The statewide texting while driving ban could be helping a little. According to recent data, the number of crashes involving distracted driving in Texas decreased by 6% when comparing the 12-month periods before and after the statewide texting-while-driving ban took effect on Sept. 1, 2017. Then in 2018, TxDOT introduced the “Heads up, Texas” to address the new law with a new call to action.

The 2019 campaign will kick off June 4 in San Antonio with the return of a 12-city, virtual reality experience tour in collaboration with AT&T It Can Wait to educate Texans about the dangers of driving while being distracted.

#EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on our roadways

Here’s the Schedule:

Date City June 4, 2019 San Antonio June 5, 2019 Temple June 8, 2019 Austin June 9, 2019 Dallas June 10, 2019 Fort Worth June 12, 2019 Tyler June 15, 2019 McAllen June 19, 2019 Corpus Christi June 21, 2019 Houston June 24, 2019 El Paso June 26, 2019 Midland June 29, 2019 Wichita Falls