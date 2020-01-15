Hidalgo county elections department wants to remind the community that you have three weeks left to register in order to vote for the March primary elections.

The deadline to register to ensure your voice is heard is Monday, February 3rd.

You can stop by to register or make any changes to your registration by stopping by the elections department located at:

101 South 10th Avenue, Edinburg, Texas

www.hidalgocounty.us

or call the number on your screen I buy (956) 318-2574 more information.

Election day is Tuesday, March 3rd for the primary races.

