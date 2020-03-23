Hidalgo County– Judge Richard Cortez issued an order instituting emergency measures to protect the public from COVID-19.

According to the document posted on the county website, this order goes into effect on the 23rd of March.

MEDIA: @JudgeCortez has issued a new Emergency Order with expanded travel restrictions placed between the hours of 10pm and 5am. This order will go into effect tomorrow. A press briefing will take place in the morning to help clarify the order. — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) March 23, 2020

The order limits the movement of people and gatherings to no more than 10 persons. This order doesn’t apply to law enforcement.

In addition, it limits retail establishments from servicing customers. This includes conferences and festivals, eating or drinking in bars or private clubs. This order does not affect drive-thru, pick-up or delivery options. No fitness centers, massage, or tattoo parlors, hair and nail salons, barbershops and related personal care businesses. Movie theaters and bowling alleys are also included in this order.

Stay at home Curfew

The emergency order also institutes a curfew in Hidalgo County between the hours of 10 pm and 5 am. There are exemptions for persons that have been identified as part of the critical infrastructure.

Price Controls

The order includes a provision to freeze prices on goods and services. It states in part:

A person and/or business shall not sell any goods or service, including but not limited to the following, for more than the price the person charged for the goods or services on March 17, 2020:

Waiving of Fees, Deadlines/Evictions and foreclosures

The order waives fees and service charges to the county offices or departments. The suspension is to last 30 days. Foreclosures are temporarily suspended for 30 days.

Penalties

Anyone caught violating this order is subject to a $1000 fine and a possible 180 days in jail.

Below is the full pdf file of this order.