Laredo, Texas– Crime stoppers need your help locating this week’s most wanted suspects.

Johnathan and Juan Leyva are accused of entering a store located at the 5300 block of San Dario and taking several watches. The report indicates a loss prevention officer was able to recover three watches valued at 100 dollars. Surveillance footage was able to capture the suspects.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call crime stoppers at 727-tips or Laredo police at 795-2800.