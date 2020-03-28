A total of 27 people in Hidalgo County have now tested positive for the COVID-19 virus after nine new cases were confirmed, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said early Saturday evening.

Investigators with Hidalgo County Health and Human Services are working with each of the infected persons to determine who they may have had contact with and whether the infection is the result of travel. Those who may have had contact with these people will be contacted by county health officials.

“The bad news is that more people are showing infection as more people are getting tested,” Judge Cortez said. “The good news is that there are only two people in Hidalgo County who have tested positive and are requiring hospital treatment. The rest are recuperating at their homes and are expected to recover.”

Judge Cortez has begun notifying leaders from each city so that proper safety measures can be put in place. Twenty-five of the people who have tested positive have been ordered to isolate themselves in their homes; another two Hidalgo County residents are in hospitals at undisclosed locations.

Those testing positive includes

Age Gender City 62 Male McAllen 38 Female Mercedes 50 Female McAllen 15 Male San Juan 24 Female Pharr 43 Male McAllen 48 Female Mission 25 Female Weslaco 42 Male Pharr

Meanwhile, Judge Cortez expressed concern that the streets of Hidalgo County continued to have foot and vehicular traffic on the first weekend day after he ordered all residents to shelter at home.