Hidalgo County Confirms The 1st Case Of Coronavirus In Mcallen

EDINBURG -Hidalgo County has its first case of a person testing positive for COVID-19, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced Saturday night.

Hidalgo County health officials were immediately alerted to the positive test and, in turn, alerted Judge Cortez. The person’s name has not been released because of federal privacy laws, Judge Cortez said. The person who lives in the McAllen area of Hidalgo County and local authorities in that area has also been alerted.

Health officials have ordered the person into home isolation and have begun the process of retracing the person’s whereabouts over the past several weeks to determine who else has been in contact\vith the person.



“We knew this day was coming and we are prepared,” Judge Cortez said. Richard Cortez

Under the emergency protocol, Judge Cortez ordered the Hidalgo County Division of Emergency Management to go into a Level 1 Operational status, the county’s highest Anticipating that someone would contract the coronavirus in Hidalgo County, Judge Cortez declared a state of disaster on March 17 and ordered no mass gatherings in the county as of that date. Two days later, he ordered that all restaurants, bars, and private clubs stop any in-dining service and that gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people.

An Emergency Operation Center has already been activated where county health, law enforcement, and emergency management officials are working in concert From a single command center to mitigate the spread of the disease and provide essential services related to any collateral effects from, the global pandemic.

”This is a highly contagious disease and residents should not be surprised – or alarmed – that others in Hidalgo County will likely contract the virus,” Judge Cortez said. “The best thing you can do is stay home.”

Because of the ban on gatherings, there will not be an immediate press conference.