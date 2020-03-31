Governor Abbott Orders Closure Of Business And Non-essential Activities

Texas Governor Greg Abbott reported at a press conference that non-essential businesses and activities will no longer be able to operate statewide. This, in an effort to combat the pandemic that has claimed 41 lives in the Texas, as of Tuesday.

Also ordered that all schools in the state remain closed until at least May 4.

“Any law enforcement officer in the state must enforce these new orders”, Abbott said, “and their violation can be punished by a fine or up to 180 days in jail”. He also stated that John Hellerstedt, the state’s director of health, has the authority to order mandatory quarantines, if necessary.

Abbott has joined other state officials, including Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, to make the announcement from the state Capitol.