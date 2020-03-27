Cameron county sheriff Omar Lucio says his jail staff are taking the necessary precautions to make sure inmates are healthy.
Lucio says authorities check the temperatures of inmates at a designated location and several questions are asked as part of the process.
The other thing that we are doing is that we have suspended the inmatesvisitation in jail in other words we are not allowing family or friends to come and visit the inmates we set that up because we dont want anybody to be contaminated
Close to 700 people are housed inside the detention center, if an inmate presents any type of symptoms, they are sent to a room with special ventilation.