1st COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Mercedes

Mercedes, Texas– The first COVID-19 Case has been confirmed according to a statement released by City Manager, Sergio Zavala.

A female in her late 30’s was confirmed by health authorities as the first COVID-19 case in Mercedes. She has been transported by Mercedes EMS staff to a nearby hospital, where the pre-admission protocols have been implemented.

County Health authorities have also been alerted.

The statement also included the following guidelines:

The City of Mercedes strongly urges, with utmost seriousness, that you be informed of the following:

Stay home. The County Judge’s Order to Shelter-in-place is still prevailing; staying home minimizes or eliminates the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Comply with the minimum 6’ social distancing rule. When waiting in line to buy commodities, etc., or even at home settings, please be 6’ away from other people, even members of your own family and friends.

Wash your hands with soap & water (20 seconds) – frequently.

City parks will be closed immediately. In order to maximize safety to our children & citizens, city parks will be closed. The Police Department will be vigilant of this. If the PD stops you, it is to educate and warn; thus, we hope that there will be voluntary compliance so that this virus will not spread further in Mercedes.

Groceries, essential government operations, and curbside/drive-thru food services remain open as essential.

This order is valid and in effect until April 10th, unless extended.

