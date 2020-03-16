FIRST CASE OF COVID-19 IN TAMAULIPAS CONFIRMED

Tampico, Mexico– The first case of COVID-19 in our neighboring state of Tamaulipas (Mexico) has been confirmed.

The 55-year-old patient has presented with mild symptoms and is in isolation in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus strain. The male patient, who is originally from Malaysia, works for a transnational company in the port of Tampico.

Health Secretary Gamboa who released this information is asking the public not to panic and to stay informed only from trusted official sources.

