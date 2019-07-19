A court hearing has been postponed for the removal of Rio Grande City school board member Daniel Garcia.

The reason for this was due to a mishap from the Starr county district clerks office, documents state the office failed to issue a citation for Garcia.

His lawyer, asked to disqualify Victor Canales as the attorney of the petitioner Ricardo Lopez as well as disqualifying him as the petitioner. However, the visiting judge denied it.

When Garcia is given a citation the proceedings will begin. Garcia was previously Charged in the Weslaco water plant scandal.