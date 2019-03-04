A mother accused of hiding her daughter’s body in a five-gallon container of acid faces court, but for a different case.



In 2016, Monica Dominguez was sentenced to 10 years probation and 500 hours of community service after she was found guilty on charges of injury to a child.



In this case, Dominguez relinquished her paternal rights. The District Attorney’s Office revoked her probation after her more recent arrest. Dominguez plead this wasn’t true and did not violate her probation terms.

Her attorney asked for a bond in this case, a request denied by 406th district judge Oscar Hale. A motion to revoke this morning’s hearing will take place April 24.