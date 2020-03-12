There are no confirmed cases in the Rio Grande Valley or Laredo. But here are some symptoms you should look out for in order to differentiate between a cold, allergies or coronavirus.

Itchy eyes, stuffy nose, and sneezing could be a result of a cold or allergies.

Fever, fatigue, body aches, cough or worsening symptoms could be a result of the flu or COVID-19 but the way to determine if you could have coronavirus is if you have shortness of breath, a history of travel or exposure to the virus. Remember to practice good hygiene habits such as washing your hands.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Texas A&M International University are extending spring break by one extra week to better transition to online course delivery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas universities that are taking similar actions to suspend in classroom instruction include texas a&m university in college station as well as their sister campus in Kingsville.

Baylor University in Waco is also suspending in classroom instruction as well as Rice University in Houston… San Antonio based institutions including UTSA, Trinity, and the university of incarnate word adopted the same policy.

Several local school districts have released statements reassuring staff and parents that they will continue to disinfect classrooms during spring break. Weslaco, Sharyland, and McAllen ISD, as well as Edinburg, consolidated school district and idea public schools say they are keeping a close eye on any developments when it comes to the coronavirus and taking all necessary precautions to protect the population of their campuses.

Additionally, McAllen ISD and idea public schools have canceled all school-sponsored travel for students outside if region one until further notice.