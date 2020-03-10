Donna, Texas– Hidalgo county precinct 4 constable sees narcotics after a chase that ended with a rollover crash this morning.

Authorities attempted to stop a jeep SUV on Mile 4 and 1/2 and FM 493 just south of Donna. The suspects chose to evade and led police on a chase. The SUV rolled over into a ditch shortly after and constables took two suspects into custody. They also seized two bundles of narcotics.

The passenger involved in the rollover suffered a head injury.

The driver was medically cleared at the crash scene and arrested.

Constables Seize Narcotics After Chase Ends In Rollover

Constables Seize Narcotics After Chase Ends In Rollover