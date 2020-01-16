Precinct 1 constable’s office rescued at several undocumented immigrants from the river.

Officials were working operation “stone garden” when they received an alert from border patrol about suspicious activity in the area. Official say they rescued a group of five of that were hiding by the river banks.

“17-year-old dutch teenagers that were coming from Mexico, in particular, from Oaxaca.”

Officials say that in searching the area, they were able to find other items left behind. They continue to ask migrants not to risk their lives by attempting to cross the border illegally.

