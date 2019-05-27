Aside from securing the judges, Congressman Cuellar says he also secured funding to provide adequate court space for the immigration judges to conduct court proceedings.

U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar secured 100 new immigration judges for the 2020 fiscal year.

Cuellar says that although there are 100 new judges, there is a strong need for more, mainly in our border.

“Now why do I want judges here in the border? Because I think we need to hold people here in the border, give them a quick hearing and the ones that the judges say stay, stay and for the ones that need to be returned, to be returned as soon as possible.”

He says that out of 100 cases, 12 percent will be approved and the other 88 percent will be rejected. It’s unknown where the judges will be located but he states they’re usually placed in Chicago, New York, Miami and San Francisco.

Aside from the new judges, Cuellar is also working to bring an immigration court to Laredo.

“For the last three years, I’ve been trying to convince the administration that the old federal courthouse we have one courtroom. We can add two more courtrooms, we can have three immigration judges here at the border.”

With three years of trying to make this a reality, Cuellar says he expects good news by the end of 2019.