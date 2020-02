Congressman Vicente Gonzalez has responded to the detention of an undocumented woman at the hidalgo county courthouse on Thursday.

42-year-old Erika Gonzalez Zuniga was arrested by ice after they claim she had multiple convictions for theft between 2003 and 2013 and a removal proceeding from 2005.

Gonzalez states incidents like these may incite fear in the community adding that he will work with local leaders and develop protocols to prevent situations like these from happening again.