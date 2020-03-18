Cameron County– Public Health officials have received confirmation that a couple who had vacationed at South Padre Island for a few months have tested positive for coronavirus/COVID-19.

According to the press release… Two individuals traveled to Idaho in late February and early March for a wedding where they were in contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. The couple left South Padre Island a few days after returning from Idaho on or about March 11, 2020, and were recently diagnosed in Michigan where they permanently reside.

“We are in the process of gathering information to include contacts that may have possibly been exposed to ensure that we contain it,”

stated Esmeralda Guajardo, Health Administrator.

“Fortunately, based on the information we have received thus far, the two individuals took proactive measures and home-isolated themselves after their return trip from Idaho until they left South Padre Island.”

Cameron County Public Health is working with officials from South Padre Island, property owners, and management to ensure that preventive measures are taken and the property is disinfected. It has also been determined that the property they resided in does not have an elevator, thus, decreasing the potential risk to others.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. stated,

“This is why I have consistently been telling the public, school administrators, the medical community and the political leadership for the last two weeks, that we need to all unite and be proactive to undertake any and all necessary drastic measures and make these decisions that will help address this very serious situation. I understand that these decisions are potentially devastating to trade and commerce, but unless they are made, we won’t be able to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.”

Cameron County Public Health will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as they become available.

A COVID-19 Hotline has been established for the public should they have any questions and can be reached at 956-247-3650.

Below is the press release. Fox News South Texas will bring you additional information tonight at 9 pm.

