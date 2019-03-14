In Monte Alto, the community is coming together to help the family of a 14-year-old boy killed in an auto-pedestrian accident.



Servando Perez Jr., an 8th grader at Jose Borrego Middle School, was fatally struck on his way home from a soccer game.



“Very active student. You would always see him bike riding or with his friends at the local basketball or soccer games, which is what I understand they were at that night.”



School board president Connie Villanueva tells Fox News the street where Perez was struck is dangerous for pedestrians.



“But it doesn’t have a shoulder and it doesn’t have a sidewalk. It was paved, a lot of students tend to walk because we have a large subdivision over there and a lot of students tend to walk that way, it’s about a mile.”



The accident happened March 8 around 10 pm on Valdez road.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Perez was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle stopped to render aid and is not any facing charges at this time.



Community members have gotten together to collect funds for the Perez family. This Saturday, March 16, they will be having a chicken plate sale from 11 am until 2 pm at the Monte Alto Community Center. Anyone that is interested in helping the family can stop by and purchase a plate.