Webb County, Texas– Commissioners approved a 50 million dollar bond for a variety of projects.

One of them is LIFE Downs which consists of remodeling the current arena and installing a stadium. other entertainment areas as well as the Detox Center and the Museum of Villa Antigua.

“We are asking the public to cooperate because this project is a much-needed project. The 15 million dollars are not going to be used all at once… is going to be released in phases as needed”

A set date has not been scheduled for these projects, but commissioners assure they will get them done as soon as possible.

