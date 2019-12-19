The city of Pharr launched its new mobile application today where people will be able to ask for any assistance around the city.

The app is called Pharr 3-1-1 and you would be able to seek any upcoming events, report any issues directly to the city’s service, as well as meet their local officials. You can report anything through the app 24/7.

Everybody kinda operated and managed their operation, public works, public utilities, parks, law enforcement, they all had their own needs so they’re all very different but we wanted to get a platform that worked across the board for everybody.

This utility is free for the public and is available for both apple and android users…