City Of Laredo To Begin Amnesty Program

In Laredo, the municipal court is announcing the launch of a program that can clear traffic citations.

Municipal Court Judge Jesus Dominguez will begin an amnesty program that will include pending cases, arrest warrants and fines.

“One of the things I encourage you to do is go to the Laredo Municipal Court website. There you will be able to check the tab warrants and check the people that have warrants.”