City Of Laredo To Begin Amnesty Program
In Laredo, the municipal court is announcing the launch of a program that can clear traffic citations.
Municipal Court Judge Jesus Dominguez will begin an amnesty program that will include pending cases, arrest warrants and fines.
“One of the things I encourage you to do is go to the Laredo Municipal Court website. There you will be able to check the tab warrants and check the people that have warrants.”
The amnesty program will run from February 19 to March 8.