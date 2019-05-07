The city of Laredo has approved an increase in its water and wastewater rates.



Four council members voted against and four in favor. Mayor Pete Saenz was the tiebreaker. The proposal includes raising the rates about 5 percent every year for the next five years.



“It will affect people differently. The more you use, the higher the rate. By the end of the year, we will say it will add 28 dollars a year per resident.”



This change will take effect in October. The money from these rates will be used to fund a new wastewater treatment plant near Mines Road sewer lines and various interceptors.