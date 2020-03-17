Laredo, Texas– The center for disease control confirmed the presumptive case for COVID-19 came back positive. The city of Laredo is pending results for four other tests.

The city was pending six lab results, one of them returned negative. United ISD confirms the patient that tested positive is an employee at Zaffirini Elementary School.

UISD also confirms the employee is a mother to a student at alexander high school. Parents and employees from both schools have been notified. The health department also confirms they have notified anyone the patient may come in contact with.

“This person also works at the afterschool program at one of our recreation centers for the city of Laredo. We are sending them a letter letting them that they may have been exposed to a positive case”

Health officials are investigating how many contacts the confirmed patient had with students and other members of the community. They say she showed only mild symptoms and ask the community not to be alarmed

CDC and the health department continue to investigate this case.

For more information, you can contact the city of Laredo coronavirus hotline at 795-4954

