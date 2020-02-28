Border patrol is implementing new safety measures after a spike in the number of Chinese nationals trying to enter the Rio Grande Valley

We always have concerns with the in-between legal ports of entry I’m going to tell you we have to be very proud of our border patrol they’re really on top of it and are taking all the precautions necessary to keep those types of people from crossing.

In a press release, acting chief of border patrol Rio Grande sector Austin Skero said.

This fiscal year the US border patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector has seen an increase in the number of Chinese nationals being apprehended but the significance of that increase should not be overstated. During the peak of the humanitarian crisis was apprehending around 3 Chinese nationals per day this year we are seeing approximately 5 per day.”

Skero says these numbers represent only a small percentage of the people that are arrested daily, adding that there have been no issues to this day, however, they do have measures in place to help identify a person that presents any signs of illness.

On the other hand, Ken Cuccinelli said that the agencies of national security are not prepared in the case of a quarantine…

We do not have facilities that can quarantine tens scores, hundreds of thousands of people the new wrinkle to the crisis where we have to look at ways to bar entry and I will tell you as deputy secretary of DHS, I am not prepared to put my folks at risk.

Border patrol confirmed their collaboration with the centers for disease control and prevention to help combat the possibility of the coronavirus spreading in our region.

Chinese Nationals