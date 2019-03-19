A man is arrested after a three-year-old kid is found wandering the streets.



Luis Alberto Amador is facing charges of abandoning and endangering a child after a person found the minor walking by the 1200 block of Farias street.

At the scene, Laredo police found the mother who said she had left her child under the care of her husband while she took another child to an appointment.



“Upon entering the residence, they found the father who turned out to be asleep while the child was out of the residence. Upon asking the subject questions they noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from this person.”



Amador told police he believed the child was still inside the residence and confirmed to officers he had been drinking. The child was not injured in this case.

