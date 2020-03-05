Weslaco, Texas– A Mercedes man faces criminal charges after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend’s partner.

David Lee Castro was arraigned in Weslaco. According to authorities. The crime happened Wednesday morning at the queen village apartment complex located on the 100th block of 8th street…The suspect was arrested an hour after the incident was to reported…

“The suspected ran out of the apartment and tried to hide behind the apartments in a room”

Authorities did not disclose the cause of the incident…Castro is accused of tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and criminal attempt of murder…His bond is set at 260 thousand dollars.

