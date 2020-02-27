Hidalgo County, Texas– Customs and border protection officers continue to confiscate currency and narcotics at local international bridges.

This time the incident took place at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International bridge when they sent a vehicle with a 23-year-old Mexican national to a secondary inspection. As authorities began to examine the vehicle they discovered 18 bundles of American currency with a total value of $214,000 dollars.

The next day at the same bridge, authorities confiscated over 2 million dollars worth of liquid methamphetamine hidden within a vehicle.

On Sunday, federal agents confiscated over 3 million dollars of liquid meth.

Three suspects were arrested and are being processed.

