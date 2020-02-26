South Texas– Customs and border protection seized in nearly 1.5 million dollars worth of narcotics in separate incidents.

On Saturday, agents working near La Rosita searched in an abandoned vehicle and discovered a 564 lb of marijuana.

On Monday, agents in Garceno approached drug smugglers walking north of the Rio Grande river. The suspects abandoned the packages they carried and fled. Ine Mexican National was arrested in connection to this failed smuggling attempt. 139 pounds of marijuana were seized.

Later in the day, agents searched the vehicle that was partially submerged in the river and seized over 400 pounds of narcotics.

An additional 650 lb were seized in three more separate incidents.