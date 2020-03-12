Customs and border protection officers seize over 385 thousand dollars of narcotics.

The incident took place on Monday at the Anzalduas international port of entry. Authorities revised the vehicle of a 19-year-old us citizen where 10 packages of suspected cocaine were found hidden within the vehicle with an estimated value of over 191 thousand dollars. Hours later at the same bridge, over 147 thousand dollars were found inside another vehicle.

Officers at the Hidalgo Reynosa international bridge found an additional 46,700 thousand dollars.

CBP Seizes Over $385k In Narcotics

CBP Seizes Over $385k In Narcotics