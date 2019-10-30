Halloween is here and CBP officers are anticipating many will want to be in their costume when crossing into the U.S.

Halloween night is coming we know residents from both sides of the border will be celebrating this “Spooky” holiday.

Federal authorities want to remind trick-or-treaters to be aware of the costume they’d like to wear.

You’re ok if you want to bring a mask or something you can remove but we certainty paint your face in a matter where we’re not going to distinguish it

They also want to recommend drivers to check bridge wait times since this holiday can cause heavy traffic, you can do so by visiting the agency’s website bwt.Cbp.Gov