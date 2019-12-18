Laredo, Texas– With the upcoming holiday’s traffic increasing, CBP says they are implementing multiple facilitation measures in anticipation of Christmas and new year’s.

One of these implementations is the sentri lane at the gateway to the Americas bridge. This gives CBP officers the opportunity to open up to seven lanes and three additional lanes in the overflow area.

“…The commuter lanes are basically for travelers that are coming into the US that don’t need any benefit from CBP and are coming to Laredo just for shopping ………”

CBP is asking the community to have all their paperwork ready when approaching the inspection booth to avoid delays in traffic.