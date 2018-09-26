CBP Detain 28-Year-Old For Attempting To Unlawfully Cross Puppies

Customs and Border Protection detain a man who attempted to unlawfully cross puppies.

The incident was reported this week when a CBP officer referred a 28-year-old U.S. citizen for a secondary inspection. Officers found three duffel bags with puppies. Officials remind the public of the necessary requirements to bring animals into the United States.

“The dog or cat has to be older than six months old they have to have the import permit from USDA Animal Plant Health Inspection Services. They have to have a record of vaccinations and they have to be declared to the CBP officer upon entering into the country.”

The puppies are in good health and were handed over to a local animal shelter.