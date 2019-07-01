Laredo City Council is discussing a request made by U.S. Customs and Border Protection for the use of a parking facility.

Officials plan to station a temporary tent complex to be used for the processing of asylum claims.

“The first meeting is to determine whether, in fact, they have credible fear and if credible fear is determined to be there, they will be sent back to the refugee camp in Nuevo Laredo to await a more determinative hearing in the future. It could be months, a year who knows.”

City officials say it remains unclear where this tent complex will be stationed if they decide to move forward.