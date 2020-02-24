Monte Alto, Texas– A woman was caught on camera stealing a bottle of alcohol from a convenience store. This isn’t the first time this happens, store employees are now seeking justice.

Surveillance video from the store’s parking lot shows a red vehicle in which the suspect was driving park outside the business. According to a store employee, the woman was attempting to purchase alcohol on Sunday before state law allows it…

“She had two beers and a soda…It was 15 minutes until 12 and I told her I couldn’t sell her the alcohol.”

The woman waited for the cashier to tend to another customer in the drive-through lane…She then committed the crime…Hiding the bottle inside her pants and walked away.

“She left almost running…I tried to get her license plate number, but her car had paper license plates.”

Store employees say they informed authorities about the incident minutes later and a report was made. .Fox south texas contacted the hidalgo county sheriff’s department but was unable to receive a statement. The store owner asks if anyone recognizes the woman to report it to authorities at 956 383 8114…

The store owner says he is frustrated with the lack of attention and surveillance he claims local authorities are giving his store.

