Catholic Dioceses Cancels Sunday Mass

The Catholic Dioceses of Brownsville will be making changes within their churches due to the coronavirus.

Today it was announced that Sunday masses would be canceled till further notice. This is a way for the church to protect people. In addition, every festival will be canceled indefinitely.

“This is not the time to panic and hoarding things… It’s a time for people to stay home if they can, people have to work, have to do things, have to take care of their children but to limit that.”

Events such as funerals and confessions will not be affected by these cancellations but will follow by special guidelines.

The bishop encourages people to remain praying during these times.