

Featured, seated, from left: Dr. John H. Krouse, Executive Vice President for Health Affairs, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Dean, UTRGV School of Medicine, recently welcomed Dr. Subhash C. Chauhan, Ph.D. as Founding Director of the South Texas Center of Excellence in Cancer Research and Chair of the Department of Immunology and Microbiology at the UTRGV School of Medicine. Standing are members of Chauhan’s team along with another UTRGV leader, featured from left: Dr. Manish Tripathi; Dr. Andrew Tsin, UTRGV Associate Dean of Research; Dr. Bilal Hafeez; Dr. Meena Jaggi; Dr. Murali Yallapu; and and Dr. Sheema Khan. The UTRGV School of Medicine recently welcomed its new cancer immunology team with a signing ceremony on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the UTRGV/UT Health RGV Biomedical Research Building, which is located on DHR Health’s South Campus in McAllen.



Photograph Courtesy THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

The team of cancer immunology researchers will be housed in the research complex, which is located on DHR Health’s South Campus in McAllen. This research program, funded in part by the City of McAllen, will bring a core of faculty and postdoctoral staff that will work on advancing knowledge into cancer immunology, an area of rapid growth in treatment opportunities for patients with cancer.

The team is led by Dr. Subhash C. Chauhan, Ph.D., who will be the Founding Director of the South Texas Center of Excellence in Cancer Research and Chair of the Department of Immunology and Microbiology at the UTRGV School of Medicine.

Chauhan is an accomplished researcher with 24 years of experience in cancer immunology research and has garnered several high-award grants from the National Institutes of Health. He also has had numerous papers published in scientific journals and is often cited in papers by other researchers.

"Dr. Chauhan has done extensive research related to cancer, including research into pancreatic cancer treatment, and the association between human papillomavirus infection and certain cancers among American Indian men and women. With the cervical cancer incidence and mortality rates among women in the Rio Grande Valley being two to three times higher than the rest of the state, having Dr. Chauhan come to the Rio Grande Valley to lead this new institute is extremely important to our community and has the potential to transform healthcare here and save lives," said Dr. John H. Krouse, Executive Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean of the UTRGV School of Medicine.

Chauhan earned his Ph.D. from Central Drug Research Institute in Lucknow, India. He is a member of the American Association for Cancer Research, the American Association for Advancement of Science, the Perinatal Research Society, and the South Dakota Academy of Science.

In this new leadership role, Chauhan will bring a team of five cancer biology investigators to help develop the first nationally recognized center of excellence for cancer immunology in South Texas.

The team members joining him are Dr. Meena Jaggi, Dr. Bilal Hafeez, Dr. Sheema Khan, Dr. Manish Tripathi, and Dr. Murali Yallapu.

"This is an exciting time for the growth of the Valley region, as new research infrastructure is going to evolve in the area," Chauhan said. "Our research team is excited to be the part of this growth. Our team will bring unique strengths that are required to address heath issues of the local communities and the southernmost part of Texas."

Chauhan said new research infrastructure will provide unique opportunities to local students who want to pursue their career in science and education, and that the Department of Microbiology and Immunology and South Texas Center of Excellence in Cancer Research will provide a state-of-the-art research facility in the Valley.

Researchers at this multidisciplinary center will use their expertise in cell and molecular biology, immunology, nanoparticle technology, and mouse model systems to examine the development, detection, and treatment of human cancers.

Chauhan and his team will assume their positions at UTRGV by Summer 2019.

With such high credentials and accomplishments, DHR Health is positioned to help the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine to become an academic health system, a place “where medical breakthroughs happen and where patients receive the world’s best care,” predicts Dr. John H. Krouse, Executive Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine.

Also on the agenda for UTRGV School of Medicine are, but not limited to, the following priorities:

Exploring opportunities for research, clinical trials and other endeavors with DHR Health to advance the development of medications and other treatments for patients;

to advance the development of medications and other treatments for patients; Being at the forefront of developing centers of excellence for decreasing and hopefully eliminating, healthcare disparities among the Hispanic population, and

Bringing together partnerships to provide innovative research and treatment for patients with cancer, diabetes, and many other common chronic diseases.