Rio Grande City, Texas– The RGC police department needs your help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a possible arson.

Firefighters arrived at a structure fire on the 200 block of East San Benito street just before 1 am this morning. The building involved was abandoned and considered a total loss.

If you recognize this individual or know of their whereabouts you can call the Rio Grande City crime stoppers tip line 488-8477.