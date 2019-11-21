Tuesday afternoon, the campus was placed on lockdown, the suspect, a 17-year-old, is an LISD student.

The investigation began when Laredo police received information about a vehicle that was carrying narcotics. While police were searching the area, the suspect abandoned the car at the former civic center parking lot.

“…By the time the officers spotted the vehicle, the driver had absconded and abandoned it inside the van, they found over 377 pounds of marijuana. He actually climbed the fence where the pool is ..And accessed the school that way, probably figured he could blend with the student body and disappear from us but basically there was a description of who he already was ……”

Authorities notified the district, officials placed the campus on lockdown. 17-year-old Gabriel Jesus Avalos was detained by district police and is now facing charges of possession of marijuana.

“Maybe to find him 30-45 minutes, because of technology, we use the cameras, we were able to track him down, and that’s when he was arrested.”

LISD police confirmed Avalos is a student at Martin high school; they also say he knew the campus well.

Police say Avalos was not armed, adding the students were never in danger.