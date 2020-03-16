Cameron County Closes Public Parks And Beach Access Areas

Cameron County, Texas– Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. has ordered the closure of County Parks and County beach access areas. In a statement issued by the county, they stated;

The closure of the parks and beach accesses are being undertaken out of an abundance of caution for the protection of public safety due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID – 19). Cameron County will continue to monitor and will take the appropriate action to open the parks and beach access areas accordingly.

The following parks and beach access areas will be closed to the public until further notice:

Isla Blanca Park

Andy Bowie Park

E.K. Atwood Park

Adolph Thomae, Jr. Park

County Beach Access No. 3

County Beach Access No. 4

County Beach Access No. 5

County Beach Access No. 6

Boca Chica Beach

Jaime J. Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp

Bejarano-McFarland Memorial Park

Pedro “Pete” Benavides Park

Laureles Regional Park

El Ranchito Community Park

El Ranchito Recreational Park

Santa Maria Community Park

La Paloma Regional Park

Santa Rosa Community Park

La Esperanza Community Park

El Centro Cultural

The Cameron County Parks department will not be accepting reservations for the rentals of the Community Centers, which include the Santa Maria Community Center and the auditorium at El Centro Cultural. During this time period, no RV reservations will be accepted.

CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

At this time, Cameron County has canceled and/or suspended all County-sponsored functions or events with an estimated attendance of more than 250 people.

The judge went on to add:

“I strongly recommend that all similar events, public or private, on South Padre Island or throughout the County, should also be canceled and/or suspended for the same time period. “

For additional information and updates, Cameron County Parks Department at:

www.facebook.com/CCParksandRec or www.cameroncountyparks.com