Cameron County Authorities Search For Man Accused Of Sexual Assault

In Cameron County, a woman is behind bars for allegedly prostituting a minor.

46-year-old Raymunda Hernandez is accused of forcing the minor to perform sexual acts on a man identified as Jorge Alberto Tamez, who authorities believe sexually assaulted the minor since June 2016.

“The victim was 13 years old when she reported it. That was two years ago so that means the child was approximately 11 years old when this incident, the sexual assault occurred.”