Cameron County Confirms 4 more Coronavirus Cases

Cameron County, Texas — Public Health has received confirmation of four additional travel-related cases of COVID-19.
These new cases include a 57-year-old female from Harlingen, a 20-year-old male from Brownsville, a 21-year-old male from Rancho Viejo and a 20-year-old female from Brownsville. All cases report having traveled out of the United States. The individuals are currently under home isolation. The 57-year-old female is not linked to either of the first travel-related cases reported in Cameron county, while it appears the other three cases are related to the first case reported in Cameron County.
Cameron County is continuing it’s COVID-19 response operations and is conducting investigations to identify others who may have been exposed. We will continue to monitor the situation and will notify you as updates are received.