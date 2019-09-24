Customs and Border Protection officers seize 687 thousand dollars in cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

C.B.P. officers arrested two Mexican citizens in connection with two separate failed drug smuggling attempts. On September 20 a 36-year-old man, driver of a blue Ford pickup, was referred to a secondary inspection.

Officers discovered 30 packages of cocaine hidden within the vehicle. Later that day, at the same location, an officer referred a 31-year-old woman driving a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta for further inspection. Six packages of cocaine were found within the car.