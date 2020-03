Former border patrol agent Burgos-Aviles accused of killing a woman and her son was in court this afternoon.

Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles filed a motion to remove his attorney Eduardo Peña, citing his attorney does not keep him informed on details of his case. As he addressed district judge joe Lopez, Burgos-Aviles claimed his attorney was making decisions without his consent. The motion to remove his counsel was denied.

Burgos-aviles’ trial is scheduled to begin next year



Accused Murderer Burgos-aviles Files Motion To Remove His Attorney

Burgos-aviles