Burglary Suspect Wanted In Webb County

Webb County authorities need the help of the community to locate a suspect.

27-year-old Nicolas Garcia is wanted in connection to a burglary on the 2000 block of Park Street. He is 5 feet, weighs about 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known location is the 3500 block of San Augustin Avenue.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, call authorities at (956) 523-4408.