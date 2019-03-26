San Juan Police need your help identifying a burglary suspect.



Authorities say the man broke into the building through the rooftop at the 800 block of North Veterans Road. Police say this crime may be connected to similar cases in the area. The suspect is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 1800pounds.

If you have any information, call San Juan Crime Stoppers at 283-8477. You may be eligible for a one thousand dollar cash reward.