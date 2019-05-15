ADVERTISEMENT
McAllen Police need your help locating a man accused of burglary.
Authorities say 39-year-old Omar Dario Moya is involved in an incident reported at the 4100 block of North 12th Street on May 5. Moya is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 687-8477.
McAllen Crime Stoppers primary purpose is to obtain information on wanted, persons, crimes, and criminal activity. In turn the program provides rewards for anonymous cooperation.
All calls are kept confidential. If you have any information on a crime or a wanted fugitive, call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.