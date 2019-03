Auto theft agents in Brownsville need the public’s help to identify a person.



This suspect is a person of interest in the burglary of a vehicle that was reported to police on February 24.

If you recognize this individual, have any information on their whereabouts or the burglary, call anonymously to the Brownsville Crime Stoppers hotline at (956) 546-8477. If your information leads to the identity of this person, you could qualify for a cash reward.