Laredoans, authorities are looking to identify a suspect and they need your help.



Surveillance cameras captured the individual and his vehicle. Detectives say he committed a burglary of a building on January 20 by allegedly breaking into storage sheds. They add he stole a bicycle and tools.

If you know who this person is or have any information on the case, call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or anonymously at 727-TIPS.