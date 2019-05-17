The Laredo Independent School District Police Department building was dedicated to a law enforcement officer.

The building is now named after Webb County Constable Rudy Rodriguez who has been involved in many programs and projects geared toward students.

“I want to thank the board members, the board president Tito Garcia, who was the one who came up with the idea of naming the building after me. I want to thank the board for supporting Tito’s idea but I’m very happy, very excited.”

Constable Rodriguez has been serving the community for 15 years.